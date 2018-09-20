Henrik Samuelsson: Picks up injury
Samuelsson -- who is with the Blackhawks on an amatuer tryout -- is considered day-to-day with a groin injury.
Getting hurt certainly won't improve Samuelsson's chances of securing a two-way deal with the Hawks. More likely, the 24-year-old will rejoin AHL Rockford once healthy on a minor-league only contract.
