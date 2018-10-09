Henrik Tallinder: Announces retirement
Tallinder announced his retirement from professional hockey on social media Tuesday.
Tallinder saw action in 678 NHL games with the Sabres and Devils, for which he racked up 28 points, 114 assists and 378 PIM. The blueliner won a gold medal at the World Championship and a silver in the Olympics playing for Sweden. After three years with TPS in Finland, the 39-year-old has decided to call it a career.
