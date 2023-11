Bowlby secured a one-year contract with Swedish club Rogle BK on Thursday.

Bowlby was with the Avs during training camp but didn't earn an NHL deal. Instead, the center signed a minor-league-only deal with AHL Colorado, a contract which has since been terminated according to Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com. At this point, the Minnesota native's time with the Avalanche organization seems to be over and may have closed the door on his NHL future.