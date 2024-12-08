Kerfoot notched two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Kerfoot helped out on tallies by Mikhail Sergachev and Kevin Stenlund in this contest. Over his last seven outings, Kerfoot has three goals and three assists from a fourth-line role, though he continues to play bigger minutes than his place in the lineup would suggest. He's at 11 points, 40 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 26 appearances while averaging 15:57 of ice time.