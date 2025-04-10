Kerfoot (illness) will return to the lineup versus Nashville on Thursday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Kerfoot sat out one game with the illness. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 77 games this season. Kerfoot will replace Michael Carcone in the lineup.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Stays warm with helper•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Records three points Sunday•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Just four points in last 19 games•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Nets goal in win•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Signs new deal•