Kerfoot notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Kerfoot hasn't scored in six games in December, but he has three assists and a plus-1 rating so far this month. The 30-year-old forward continues to play on the fourth line officially while filling in as an all-situations option for Utah. He's at 12 points, 42 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances.