Kerfoot scored two goals in a 6-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Kerfoot has just three goals and one assist in his last 19 games. He has just 20 points (10 each) and 87 shots in 70 games in his first season in Utah, which makes him a poor fantasy asset. It's a bad time to see Kerfoot's production drop, given his free agent status at the end of the year.