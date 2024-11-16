Kerfoot provided a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Kerfoot ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 30-year-old forward has seen middle-six minutes for most of the season, and he's been on the power play in the last four games. He's produced five points, 28 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 17 contests overall.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Nets equalizer Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Scores early in win•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Registers helper Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot: Helps out on power play•
-
Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot: Deposits goal in loss•
-
Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot: Gathers assist in win•