Kerfoot provided a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kerfoot ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 30-year-old forward has seen middle-six minutes for most of the season, and he's been on the power play in the last four games. He's produced five points, 28 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 17 contests overall.