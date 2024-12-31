Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kerfoot ended his month-long goal drought (11 games) with a second-period tally. He had three assists in that span while seeing bottom-six minutes as usual. The 30-year-old forward is at six goals, seven helpers, 51 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 36 appearances. Kerfoot can do a lot of helpful things on the ice, but rarely at a high enough volume statistically to be a factor in fantasy.