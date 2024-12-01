Kerfoot scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Kerfoot has scored in three of the last five games. The 30-year-old forward has also earned at least one shorthanded point in each of the last five seasons. He's up to nine points, 37 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 24 contests this season. Kerfoot plays in all situations as one of the most versatile forwards on the Utah roster.