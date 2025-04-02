Kerfoot produced an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Kerfoot has six points and a plus-2 rating over his last six outings. The versatile forward set up Kevin Stenlund's goal in the first period. Both of them were listed on the fourth line but saw ice time more in line with middle-six usage as strong two-way forwards in a close game. Kerfoot is now at 24 points, 97 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 50 hits and a minus-9 rating across 75 appearances this season.