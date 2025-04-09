Kerfoot (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Kraken.
Kerfoot will miss his first game of the season. The 30-year-old had four points over his previous four contests prior to this absence. Matias Maccelli or Kailer Yamamoto will be in the lineup to cover Kerfoot's absence.
