Hayton produced an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Hayton helped out on Clayton Keller's game-tying goal early in the third period. The assist ended a three-game slump for Hayton. He remains on the top line, and he's also found himself on the second power-play unit in the last two contests as Utah has dealt with absences due to an illness working through the team's locker room. Hayton is up to seven goals, 10 helpers, 52 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 38 appearances this season.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Records two points Sunday•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Logs assist Tuesday•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Produces helper Thursday•