Hayton produced two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
Hayton had the primary helper on both of Matias Maccelli's goals in this contest. This was Hayton's first multi-point effort since Dec. 22 versus the Ducks. The center spent much of the campaign on the first line, but over the last week, he has been on the second line while Logan Cooley plays between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Hayton is at 20 points, 68 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 44 appearances.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Tallies go-ahead goal•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Contributes helper in win•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Records two points Sunday•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Provides pair of helpers•