Hayton had a hat trick consisting of two power-play goals and an even-strength tally in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Hayton will enter the Utah trivia books, as he is the first player with a hat trick in franchise history -- the Hockey Club didn't inherit the Coyotes' history and is officially considered an expansion franchise. Hayton was perhaps an unlikely candidate for the feat, considering he entered Saturday on an eight-game goal drought and has yet to hit the 20-goal mark in any season of his career. the 24-year-old center is on a career-best pace with 15 goals, 32 points, 102 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 57 appearances this season.