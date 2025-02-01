Hayton notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Logan Cooley (lower body) is out indefinitely, but at least for now, Hayton will remain in a second-line role rather than moving up to center the top line. Hayton held his own on the second line in January with 11 points over 14 contests to get his season back on track. Overall, the 24-year-old center has 27 points (three on the power play), 86 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 51 appearances.