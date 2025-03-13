Hayton provided an assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Hayton stayed hot with his sixth point (two goals, four assists) over his last six contests. The 24-year-old center helped out on an Alex Kerfoot tally in the second period, which briefly put Utah ahead 2-0. Hayton is now at 38 points, 129 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 65 appearances. He's been streaky at times, but his offense recently makes him a player to at least keep an eye on for fantasy managers. He's three goals away from hitting 20 for the first time, and he's also five points shy of matching his career-best total from 2022-23.