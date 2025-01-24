Hayton scored two goals and took four shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Hayton broke the deadlock for Utah just 1:46 into the game, and he'd close out the scoring with a backhander 1:48 into the third period. The 24-year-old has 11 goals on the season, with four of them coming in the current month, but he's also going through a productive stretch. He's notched three multi-point efforts over his last four appearances, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists) 11 shots and a plus-2 rating in that span.