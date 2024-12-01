Hayton notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Hayton has been cold lately, but he's warming up with three assists over his last three games. He had gone seven contests without a point prior to that, and Saturday marked his first multi-point effort since Oct. 12. The center is at five goals, six helpers, 42 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 24 outings overall, often playing in a top-six role.
