Hayton scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Both of Hayton's points came on the power play. The 24-year-old center has three goals and two assists over six outings in April while seeing time on the second line and first power-play unit. With the tally, he reached the 20-goal mark for the first time, and he's added 25 assists for a career-best 45 points in 80 appearances. Hayton has added 154 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 29 hits and 29 PIM as a regular in Utah's top six this season.