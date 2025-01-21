Hayton recorded a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Hayton posted three points in a single game for the first time this season, and the 24-year-old playmaker is a solid stretch with six points across his last six appearances (two goals, four helpers). Hayton might have a shot at reaching his personal-best mark of 43 points, established in the 2022-23 campaign, if he gets hot in the second half of the regular season.