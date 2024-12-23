Hayton notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Hayton enjoyed a strong start to the season with points in four of his first five appearances, but he's cooled down significantly since then, with only nine points over his subsequent 28 appearances. He has just four points (one goal, three assists) in nine outings in December, and this was the first time he scored a goal since Oct. 30. This is clearly a step in the right direction, but Hayton needs to be more consistent going forward to recover some of the fantasy upside he had earlier in the campaign.