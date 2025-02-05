Hayton provided two helpers and took four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Both of Hayton's assists came in regulation before Utah would eventually win the game in overtime. The 24-year-old center has 17 assists, 29 points and 93 shots on net across 53 games this season. Hayton has been showing steady improvement in the shot department, firing two attempts or more in 12 of his last 14 outings. While it has led to only five goals, his spot with the first unit on Utah's power play makes him a strong waiver-wire target while Logan Cooley (lower body) remains out.