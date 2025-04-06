Hayton recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Hayton helped Clayton Keller open the scoring just 4:24 into the game, and the former doubled Utah's lead just 57 seconds into the second frame. Hayton has struggled to find consistency in recent weeks. He has four points over his last five games (two goals, two helpers) but only nine points (three goals, six assists) over 17 appearances since the beginning of March.
