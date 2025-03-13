Keller notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Keller helped out on Dylan Guenther's game-winning tally in the third period. Over the last 11 contests, Keller has racked up five goals and 12 assists, getting on the scoresheet in 10 of those games. Utah's leading scorer is up to 74 points, including a career-high 31 with the man advantage, through 64 appearances. He's two points shy of matching his total from 2023-24 and just 12 back of equaling his career high from 2022-23.