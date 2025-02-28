Keller scored a goal on three shots, distributed four assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Two of those helpers came on the power play. This was Keller's first five-point game of his career, and he's up to four goals and eight assists during his six-game point streak. The 26-year-old has also enjoyed playing against the Wild this season, racking up four goals and five helpers against Utah's division rival. Keller is now at 22 goals, 69 points (28 on the power play), 163 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 59 appearances this season.