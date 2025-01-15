Keller registered a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Keller set up Josh Doan's power-play goal 2:11 into the game and also helped out on a Logan Cooley tally in the third period. The 26-year-old Keller continues to impress with a goal and five helpers over six outings in January. The winger is up to 43 points (17 on the power play), 107 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 42 appearances this season, and a point-per-game pace is a fair expectation for his production the rest of the way.