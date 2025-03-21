Keller logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Keller helped out on a Logan Cooley tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Keller has two goals and five assists over nine games in March as he continues to push for a career year. He's already matched his 76-point total from last season, doing so in just 68 contests in 2024-25 compared to 78 outings a year ago. The veteran winger has added 183 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-11 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes.