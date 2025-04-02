Keller scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Keller snapped a seven-game drought with the empty-netter to close out this win for Utah. In that stretch, he still provided four assists, one of which came on the power play. The 26-year-old winger is up to 25 goals, 80 points, 196 shots on net and a minus-11 rating across 74 appearances. This is the second time he's reached the 80-point mark, and he's six points shy of matching his career high from 2022-23.