Keller scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Keller was responsible for all the offense Utah could muster in this game, and the 26-year-old winger found a way to extend what has been his most productive stretch of the campaign. Keller is now riding a seven-game point streak, tallying four multi-point efforts and 13 total points (four goals, nine helpers) in that span. Furthermore, Keller has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his appearances since Jan. 1, posting 17 points over that 12-game span.