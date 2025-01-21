Keller recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Keller posted his fourth straight game with at least one point, but he's notched multi-point efforts there times over that stretch, so there's no doubt he's going through a very productive span. Having cracked the scoresheet seven times and tallying 13 points (three goals, 10 helpers) in nine January outings, Keller is heading into the All-Star break in perhaps his most productive stretch of the campaign.