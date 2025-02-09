Keller scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old erased a modest five-game goal drought by converting a breakaway midway through the second period. Keller then blasted home a one-timer late in the third that Pyotr Kochetkov couldn't stop despite getting his glove on it. Keller is up to 20 goals on the season, the fourth straight campaign in which he's reached that mark, and he's piled up 59 points in 54 appearances heading into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.