Keller scored twice on the power play, fired four shots on net and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

This was the first time in Keller's career he scored multiple power-play goals in a game. The 26-year-old didn't have much of a finishing touch in November, but he has earned four points over four contests to begin December. Even when he's not scoring, he's been a good playmaker. Keller is up to nine goals, 26 points (eight on the power play), 68 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances.