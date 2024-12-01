Keller scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Keller was able to avoid going goalless for all of November, tallying the opening goal 5:33 into this game. While he didn't finish well this month, he had 10 assists over 13 contests to stay productive. The 26-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 22 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 24 appearances in a top-line role this season.