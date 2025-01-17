Keller logged a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
Keller helped out on a Logan Cooley tally early in the second period. With five assists over his last six games, Keller has remained solid on offense despite a lack of goals. The winger is up to 44 points (18 on the power play), 108 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 43 outings.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Collects two helpers in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Produces assist in win•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Puts up power-play assist•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Two points in return•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Set to return•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Game-time call Thursday•