Keller logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Keller set up Logan Cooley for Utah's lone goal midway through the third period. The 26-year-old Keller remains consistent -- he was coming off of a scoreless outing Saturday versus the Stars, but he avoided being held quiet for consecutive contests, something that's happened just once this season. Overall, the winger has 40 points (16 on the power play), 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 39 appearances as a steady source of offense on Utah's top line and first power-play unit.