Keller scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Keller tied the game at 3-3 with less than eight minutes left in the third period when Utah had the man advantage, and this was his 23rd goal of the campaign. The 26-year-old winger has been on an absolute tear since the league resumed following the 4 Nations break, tallying 12 points (three goals, nine assists) across seven games, including a five-point performance against the Wild on Feb. 27, when he posted a goal and four assists in a 6-1 win.