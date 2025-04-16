Keller scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.
Keller mustered all the offense Utah could generate in this win with a power-play tally in the second period, and the goal allowed the 26-year-old to reach the 30-goal plateau for a third consecutive campaign. Keller ends the season with a career-high 90 points (30 goals, 60 assists) in 81 appearances while also racking up 218 shots, 11 hits and 30 blocked shots while averaging 19:07 of ice time.
