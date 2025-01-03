Keller (illness) will return to the lineup Thursday versus the Flames, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Keller missed Tuesday's game versus the Oilers due to the illness that is making its way through the Utah locker room. The 26-year-old Keller will jump back into the lineup while Matias Maccelli sits out while under the weather. Keller racked up six goals and nine assists over 12 contests in December.