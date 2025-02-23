Keller notched a power-play assist, seven shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Despite taking a quarter of Utah's shots, Keller was unable to cash in a goal. He's still been consistent lately -- he hasn't gone multiple games without a point since October, and he has two goals and three helpers over six outings in February. For the season, the 26-year-old winger is up to 20 goals, 41 assists, 25 power-play points, 154 shots on net and a minus-9 rating across 56 appearances.