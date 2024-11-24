Keller notched three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.
After helping to set up Mikhail Sergachev in the first period for what proved to be the game-winner, Keller pocketed two more assists with the man advantage in the third. It's his first multi-point performance since Oct. 12, and while Keller has yet to find the back of the net in November, he has produced eight assists in nine games on the month.
