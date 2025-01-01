Keller (illness) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Oilers.
Keller played 19:47 in Seattle on Monday, logging an assist and four shots on net with no obvious issues, but he's ended up under the weather a day later. It's a tough break for Utah to be without its captain against the Oilers. His next chance to play is Thursday in Calgary.
