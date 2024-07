Beaudoin agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah HC on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Utah selected Beaudoin with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and has now put pen to paper on his entry-level deal. With OHL Barrie this past year, the 18-year-old center generated 28 goals and 34 assists in 67 regular-season contests. Beaudoin figures to remain with the Colts this year but could link up with Utah at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.