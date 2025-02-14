Beaudoin has earned 36 points over 35 contests with OHL Barrie this season.

Beaudoin was slightly under the point-per-game mark in 2023-24 (62 points in 67 regular-season outings). The power forward also played at the World Junior Championship, racking up an assist and 27 PIM across five games. He plays a physical game, but he's only had one trip to the sin bin in OHL play and may not be a PIM source in the NHL. He's also unlikely to be a big scorer, but he could eventually emerge as a category-coverage player in a third-line role.