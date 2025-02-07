Ingram turned aside 20 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

An Ivan Provorov shorthanded tally inside the final minute of the second period tied the game at 2-2, but Ingram stood tall down the stretch and even got rewarded with an assist when Dylan Guenther collected the netminder's clearing attempt off the glass and scored an OT winner for the second straight contest. Ingram hasn't picked up a win since Jan. 20, and in seven outings since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-January, the 27-year-old goalie has gone 3-3-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .910 save percentage.