Ingram will tend the twine at home versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Ingram has appeared in four of Utah's last eight games since returning from an upper-body injury. In those outings, the 27-year-old netminder is 2-2-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .908 save percentage. Looking ahead, Ingram should continue to share the workload with Karel Vejmelka.
