Ingram surrendered three goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Ingram couldn't make a pair of one-goal leads stand. He was beaten on a vintage Sidney Crosby backhand in overtime to take his third defeat in five outings since returning from an upper-body injury. Ingram is now at 8-6-4 with a 3.31 GAA and an .881 save percentage. He's done enough to challenge Karel Vejmelka for playing time, and it's possible Utah eventually goes to a 50-50 split for starts. The next game is Friday at home versus the Blue Jackets.