Ingram (upper body) won't return to Sunday's road matchup versus Washington.
Ingram sustained the injury in the first period after stopping a high shot from Alex Ovechkin. The 27-year-old Ingram allowed two goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Karel Vejmelka. Ingram has additional time to recover due to the 4 Nations Face-Off break and could be available when Utah returns to action Feb. 22 against the Kings.
