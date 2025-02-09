Ingram (upper body) won't return to Sunday's road matchup versus Washington.

Ingram sustained the injury in the first period after stopping a high shot from Alex Ovechkin. The 27-year-old Ingram allowed two goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Karel Vejmelka. Ingram has additional time to recover due to the 4 Nations Face-Off break and could be available when Utah returns to action Feb. 22 against the Kings.