Ingram will patrol the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Ingram returned to action Jan. 18 after missing 23 games due to an injury and the passing of his mother. He turned aside 30 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders. Ingram is 6-5-3 with a 3.49 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 14 appearances this season. The Blues are averaging 2.83 goals per game this season, 23rd in the NHL.