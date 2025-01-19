Ingram stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Ingram has allowed four goals on 56 shots over two contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. Unlike in his last start, he got enough goal support for the win this time, improving to 7-5-3 on the season. Ingram has added a 3.38 GAA and an .879 save percentage over 15 appearances. Karel Vejmelka has started to struggle a bit in January after keeping Utah competitive in Ingram's absence. In any case, that opens the door for Ingram to push for a larger share of starts moving forward. Utah's next game is at home Monday versus the Jets.